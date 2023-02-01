SushiSwap 24 Hour Volume Reaches $39.70 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for $1.27 or 0.00005518 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $283.34 million and approximately $39.70 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,257,372 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars.

