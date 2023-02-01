sUSD (SUSD) Hits Market Capitalization of $52.01 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. sUSD has a market cap of $52.01 million and $5.21 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One sUSD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About sUSD

sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 51,896,880 tokens. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars.

