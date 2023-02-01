Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.88-$2.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42-$1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.60 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.00-$11.30 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $137.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMCI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,396,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,176. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $95.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.34. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 4,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $354,780.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,545.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,351 shares of company stock valued at $10,989,504 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 87.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth about $572,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth about $509,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 6.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.