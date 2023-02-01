Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.64

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.64 and traded as high as $22.50. Sturgis Bancorp shares last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 673 shares.

Sturgis Bancorp Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.56. The firm has a market cap of $49.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.43.

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.18 million for the quarter.

Sturgis Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Sturgis Bancorp Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. Sturgis Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.94%.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company of Sturgis Bank & Trust Company, which engages in accepting deposits from the general public and making single family mortgage loans, as well as consumer and commercial loans. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate and Commercial Construction, Consumer, Residential and Residential Construction, and Home Equity.

