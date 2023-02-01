Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.85-$10.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Stryker also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.85-10.15 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $259.33.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $4.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,664,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,888. The stock has a market cap of $96.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $279.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,079 shares of company stock valued at $19,354,832. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,608,962 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $430,157,000 after acquiring an additional 30,956 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,437,580 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $384,336,000 after acquiring an additional 213,582 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 694,478 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $185,669,000 after acquiring an additional 388,467 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.