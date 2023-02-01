Strike Price Hits $12.60 (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. In the last week, Strike has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Strike has a total market cap of $44.94 million and approximately $3.45 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike token can now be bought for about $12.60 or 0.00053549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 103.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.05 or 0.00402806 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000112 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,672.10 or 0.28273983 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.74 or 0.00575218 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s launch date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,565,432 tokens. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Strike is strike.org. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

