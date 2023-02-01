STP Self Reported Market Cap Tops $76.77 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. STP has a market capitalization of $76.77 million and approximately $15.81 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can now be purchased for about $0.0416 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, STP has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00010093 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00047486 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00029154 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000210 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00018905 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004211 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00217121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000116 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002775 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,503,611 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,844,503,611.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.03979288 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $4,756,720.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

