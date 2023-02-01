StockNews.com Upgrades Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) to “Sell”

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RUN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Sunrun from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.28.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of Sunrun stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,443,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,752,608. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.64. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $39.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 90.62 and a beta of 2.26.

Insider Activity

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.97. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $631.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sunrun will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $156,996.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,564,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,782,029. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $156,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,564,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,782,029. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $116,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,440,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,898,858.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 276,143 shares of company stock valued at $7,387,001. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 257,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Sunrun by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,247 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Sunrun by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 62,667 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

