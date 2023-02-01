StockNews.com Upgrades CTS (NYSE:CTS) to Strong-Buy

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CTS in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

NYSE CTS traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.51. The company had a trading volume of 249,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,431. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.94 and a 200-day moving average of $41.67. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.71. CTS has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.68.

In related news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 2,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $129,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,407,645. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 1,501.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 339,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,149,000 after buying an additional 318,492 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in CTS by 32.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 862,467 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,367,000 after buying an additional 212,674 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CTS during the second quarter worth about $3,772,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CTS by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 99,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in CTS during the second quarter worth $3,153,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

