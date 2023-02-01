StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Westwood Holdings Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

Westwood Holdings Group Price Performance

NYSE WHG opened at $12.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.78 million, a PE ratio of 76.06 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.59. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $19.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Westwood Holdings Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHG. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 323.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 73,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.