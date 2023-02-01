StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Westwood Holdings Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.
Westwood Holdings Group Price Performance
NYSE WHG opened at $12.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.78 million, a PE ratio of 76.06 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.59. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $19.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Westwood Holdings Group
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Westwood Holdings Group (WHG)
- Verizon, Charter Trend Higher In Past Month: Are They Buys Now?
- Dividend King Sysco: Buying On The Dip
- Is the 1,600% Rise in Genius Group Stock Justified?
- After Further Review, Investors Liked Exxon Mobil’s Earnings
- Will Caterpillar Dig Its Way To Another Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.