StockNews.com Downgrades Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SANM. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Sanmina to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sanmina to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Sanmina from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

SANM opened at $60.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.69. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.08. Sanmina has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Insider Activity

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.26. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $212,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $212,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $566,607.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,062 shares in the company, valued at $964,371.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,014 shares of company stock worth $1,728,205 in the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sanmina

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Sanmina by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Sanmina by 122.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

