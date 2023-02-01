StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BYFC opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.96 million, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Broadway Financial has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $2.09.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 2.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Broadway Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Broadway Financial by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the first quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 22.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 31,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 94.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 37,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,436,727 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 50,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public through its subsidiary. It also offers business lending, checking, savings, cash management, and banking solutions. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Stories

