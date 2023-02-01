StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ BYFC opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.96 million, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Broadway Financial has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $2.09.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 2.00%.
Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public through its subsidiary. It also offers business lending, checking, savings, cash management, and banking solutions. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
