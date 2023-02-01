Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 18,564 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 141% compared to the typical volume of 7,716 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 234,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,491.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 234,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,491.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yann Echelard purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,662.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 517.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Stock Up 10.7 %

TG Therapeutics stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.86. 5,123,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,477,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.93. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.05.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 149.86% and a negative net margin of 4,749.83%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. On average, research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TGTX shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

