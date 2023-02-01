Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $12.25 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 0.99% from the company’s current price.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Atlas Technical Consultants Trading Up 121.8 %

Shares of ATCX opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $13.57. The company has a market cap of $473.92 million, a PE ratio of -36.76 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants ( NASDAQ:ATCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Atlas Technical Consultants will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATCX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,311 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,231,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,828,000 after purchasing an additional 33,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. 28.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

