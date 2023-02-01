Stifel Firstegy Weighs in on Enerplus Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enerplus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $3.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.94. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$940.16 million during the quarter.

ERF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Enerplus from C$33.00 to C$30.50 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Enerplus and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerplus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.90.

Shares of TSE:ERF opened at C$23.61 on Monday. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of C$14.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of C$5.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 3.74%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 157,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.21, for a total transaction of C$3,505,065.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 324,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,203,663.31.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

