SThree plc (STEM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from SThree’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
SThree Price Performance
Shares of LON STEM opened at GBX 436 ($5.38) on Wednesday. SThree has a fifty-two week low of GBX 312.50 ($3.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 493.50 ($6.09). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 402.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 381.63. The company has a market capitalization of £586.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,090.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.66, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.
SThree Company Profile
