SThree plc (STEM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from SThree’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON STEM opened at GBX 436 ($5.38) on Wednesday. SThree has a fifty-two week low of GBX 312.50 ($3.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 493.50 ($6.09). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 402.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 381.63. The company has a market capitalization of £586.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,090.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.66, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley Associates, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, and Newington International brands.

