Status (SNT) Market Capitalization Achieves $110.92 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0281 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. Status has a total market cap of $110.92 million and approximately $24.73 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010020 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00047262 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00030093 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000221 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00019021 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004280 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00215679 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000112 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002822 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,943,746,414 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,943,557,508.967145 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02511428 USD and is down -7.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $4,703,958.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

