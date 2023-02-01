Status Achieves Market Cap of $125.37 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Status has a market cap of $125.37 million and approximately $287.70 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Status has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010148 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00046316 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00029760 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00018849 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.45 or 0.00216833 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,945,884,374 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,943,746,414.3508615 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02798385 USD and is up 11.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $29,067,271.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.