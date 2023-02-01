Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) vs. NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) Head to Head Survey

NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating) and Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares NextPlat and Starry Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlat -105.42% -57.27% -51.22% Starry Group N/A -174.35% -1.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for NextPlat and Starry Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlat 0 0 0 0 N/A Starry Group 1 3 3 0 2.29

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Starry Group has a consensus price target of $6.29, indicating a potential upside of 14,517.94%. Given Starry Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Starry Group is more favorable than NextPlat.

2.3% of NextPlat shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of Starry Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of NextPlat shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.2% of Starry Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NextPlat and Starry Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlat $7.74 million 1.90 -$8.11 million N/A N/A Starry Group N/A N/A $25.55 million N/A N/A

Starry Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NextPlat.

Risk and Volatility

NextPlat has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starry Group has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Starry Group beats NextPlat on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextPlat

NextPlat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Coconut Grove, FL.

About Starry Group

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S. cities, including Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Los Angeles, California; Washington D.C.; Denver, Colorado; and Columbus, Ohio. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

