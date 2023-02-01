Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,773 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.70.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Starbucks Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $108.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $109.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.99.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Starbucks Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.
Read More
