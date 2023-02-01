Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 280.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.
In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.
