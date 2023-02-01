ssv.network Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $238.12 Million (SSV)

ssv.network (SSV) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. ssv.network has a total market cap of $238.12 million and approximately $24.98 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ssv.network token can now be purchased for $21.50 or 0.00093071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ssv.network has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 90.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.16 or 0.00399329 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000119 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,468.79 or 0.28029961 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.83 or 0.00588566 BTC.

ssv.network’s genesis date was August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ssv.network’s official website is ssv.network. ssv.network’s official message board is medium.com/bloxstaking.

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Shared Validators (SSV) is a secure and robust way to split a validator key for ETH staking between non-trusting nodes, or operators. A unique protocol that enables the distributed control and operation of an Ethereum validator. The key is split in such a way that no operator must trust the other to operate, a certain amount can go offline without affecting network performance, and no operator can take unilateral control of the network. The result is decentralization, fault tolerance, and optimal security for staking on EthereumSSV was first discussed in 2019 by Ethereum Foundation (EF) researchers Aditya Asgaonkar and Carl Beekhuizen in a theoretical paper focused on mechanisms to protect against potential modes of validator failure. Over the next year, the research group formed to include contributions from EF researcher Dankrad Feist, Collin Myers from Consensus, and Mara Schmiedt from Coinbase. In 2020, Blox Staking joined forces with the project team and a staking community grant was awarded from the EF to develop the first audited implementation of a SSV configuration. Development efforts are led internally by Blox Staking, with many contributions from the community and open public testnets.”

