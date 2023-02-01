Square Token Trading 0.4% Lower This Week (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Square Token has a total market capitalization of $37.35 million and $508,610.92 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Square Token has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Square Token token can currently be bought for about $18.06 or 0.00078156 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Square Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 17.9859502 USD and is down -2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $586,522.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

