Square Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $270,027.68 (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 1st. Square Token has a total market cap of $37.51 million and $270,027.68 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Square Token has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Square Token token can currently be purchased for about $18.13 or 0.00076334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Square Token Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org.

Square Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 17.95518789 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $418,806.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Square Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Square Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

