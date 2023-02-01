Spire (NYSE:SR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.15-$4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Spire also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.15-4.35 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spire from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America downgraded Spire from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Spire from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Spire from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE SR traded up $1.86 on Wednesday, reaching $74.08. 438,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.90. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.42. Spire has a 12 month low of $61.52 and a 12 month high of $79.24.

Spire Cuts Dividend

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $314.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.97 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 8.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

Institutional Trading of Spire

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Spire in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Spire by 50.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the second quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Featured Stories

