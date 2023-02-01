Spire (NYSE:SR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.15-4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13. Spire also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.15-$4.35 EPS.

Spire Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SR traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.75. The stock had a trading volume of 374,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.25 and its 200 day moving average is $69.90. Spire has a 52-week low of $61.52 and a 52-week high of $79.24.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.02). Spire had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $314.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spire will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.36%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Spire from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Spire from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spire from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter worth about $498,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Spire by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Spire by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,082,000 after buying an additional 60,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Spire by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.