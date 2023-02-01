SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 93,663 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 57,977 shares.The stock last traded at $54.82 and had previously closed at $55.28.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.05 and a 200 day moving average of $53.09.

Get SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GII. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,179,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,758,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 70,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 9,820 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.