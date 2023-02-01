Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Trading Down 5.3%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.19 and last traded at $5.23. 17,978,443 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 20,720,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.
The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
