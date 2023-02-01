Southern States Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:SSBK)

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd.

Southern States Bancshares Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSBK opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $249.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.07. Southern States Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average of $26.98.

Get Southern States Bancshares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern States Bancshares during the second quarter worth $215,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 16.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Southern States Bancshares

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Southern States Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

(Get Rating)

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern States Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern States Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.