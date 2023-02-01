SOLVE (SOLVE) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.41 Million

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 1st. One SOLVE token can currently be bought for about $0.0352 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $16.96 million and $1.41 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000982 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00010906 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE (SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,324,963 tokens. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

