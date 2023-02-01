Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Director Sells $10,351.18 in Stock

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) Director Ilan Ganot sold 1,382 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $10,351.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,586.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDB traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $7.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,895. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.57. The stock has a market cap of $57.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.40. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $21.45.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.59) by ($0.12). Solid Biosciences had a negative net margin of 588.52% and a negative return on equity of 51.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered Solid Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $712,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 28.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 748,123 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 5,663.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 677,047 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 108.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 660,747 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Solid Biosciences by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,319,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Charlestown, MA.

