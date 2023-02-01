Soleil Boughton Sells 50,000 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) insider Soleil Boughton sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 237,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,904.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 17th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $15,020.00.
- On Monday, December 19th, Soleil Boughton sold 13,744 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $92,359.68.
- On Friday, December 16th, Soleil Boughton sold 4,837 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $32,601.38.
- On Wednesday, December 14th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $14,680.00.
- On Monday, November 14th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $11,600.00.
- On Wednesday, November 9th, Soleil Boughton sold 20,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.
Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 3.4 %
NYSE HIMS traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,559,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 0.49. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $8.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.11.
Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 16.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,021,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,857,000 after acquiring an additional 423,361 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 4.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,250,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,559,000 after acquiring an additional 104,736 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 300.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,568 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 16.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,959,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after acquiring an additional 276,500 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 325.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,078,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 825,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HIMS. SVB Leerink upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.
Hims & Hers Health Company Profile
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.
