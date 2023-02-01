Soleil Boughton Sells 50,000 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) insider Soleil Boughton sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 237,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,904.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

On Tuesday, January 17th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $15,020.00.

On Monday, December 19th, Soleil Boughton sold 13,744 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $92,359.68.

On Friday, December 16th, Soleil Boughton sold 4,837 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $32,601.38.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $14,680.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $11,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Soleil Boughton sold 20,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE HIMS traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,559,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 0.49. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $8.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.11.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $144.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.32 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 23.96% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 16.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,021,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,857,000 after acquiring an additional 423,361 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 4.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,250,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,559,000 after acquiring an additional 104,736 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 300.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,568 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 16.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,959,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after acquiring an additional 276,500 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 325.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,078,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 825,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HIMS. SVB Leerink upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.