Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Lowered to “Hold” at Benchmark

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNAP. Cowen cut their price target on Snap to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. JMP Securities downgraded Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Snap from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.82.

Snap Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Snap stock opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 0.99. Snap has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $41.97.

In other news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $482,102.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 668,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,652,447.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 44,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $495,548.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 613,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,706.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $482,102.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 668,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,652,447.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,555,971.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,757,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,576,000 after purchasing an additional 293,043 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

