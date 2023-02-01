Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Downgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 13.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. MKM Partners cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Snap to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.82.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Price Performance

Snap stock opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $41.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Insider Transactions at Snap

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $63,542.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,457.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,717 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $63,542.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,457.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 72,234 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $611,821.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,885,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,440,659.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 249,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,555,971.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 72.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Snap by 28.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Snap by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the first quarter valued at $3,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.