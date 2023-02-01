Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 38.8% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 6,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 317.1% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 21,211 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 63,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.58. 411,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,357,512. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.24. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $111.39.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

