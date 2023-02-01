Signaturefd LLC Buys 9,171 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 506,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.0% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $28,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 298.9% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.6 %

Insider Activity

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.95. 1,021,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,464,651. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.20. The stock has a market cap of $263.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,986 shares of company stock valued at $17,218,050. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading

