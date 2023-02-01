Siemens Healthineers AG Declares Dividend of $0.32 (OTCMKTS:SMMNY)

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.3201 per share on Monday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th.

Siemens Healthineers Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMMNY opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average is $24.59. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $33.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMMNY. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Siemens Healthineers from €64.00 ($69.57) to €62.00 ($67.39) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Siemens Healthineers from €54.00 ($58.70) to €58.00 ($63.04) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.53.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Featured Stories

