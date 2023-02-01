Short Interest in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Declines By 6.9%

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the December 31st total of 1,600,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 286,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,179.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itron

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Itron by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 298.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Itron by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 291,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after acquiring an additional 16,990 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at about $945,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron Price Performance

Itron stock opened at $57.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.48 and a 200-day moving average of $50.70. Itron has a one year low of $39.38 and a one year high of $62.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Itron had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $420.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.68 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Itron will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Itron from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

