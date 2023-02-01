Short Interest in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Decreases By 7.6%

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,800 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the December 31st total of 196,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Alerus Financial Stock Performance

Alerus Financial stock opened at $20.58 on Wednesday. Alerus Financial has a twelve month low of $19.71 and a twelve month high of $30.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $411.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day moving average is $23.05.

Alerus Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Alerus Financial

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALRS shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Alerus Financial in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Hovde Group downgraded Alerus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alerus Financial to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRS. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alerus Financial by 71.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Alerus Financial by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 229.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the second quarter valued at $144,000. 41.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

