Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Position Decreased by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,448 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Shell by 0.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its position in Shell by 3.4% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in Shell by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,369 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Shell by 3.2% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Shell stock opened at $58.81 on Wednesday. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.47. The company has a market cap of $211.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shell Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.82) to GBX 2,950 ($36.43) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($34.10) to GBX 2,987 ($36.89) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,161.63.

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.