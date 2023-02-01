Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.81-$0.91 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $950-$1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $996.79 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ST. StockNews.com cut Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

ST stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.45. 304,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,365. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.28. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $59.53.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $8,201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,336,520.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $36,127.89. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,729 shares in the company, valued at $280,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $8,201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,336,520.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,119,008. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth $245,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth $280,000. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

