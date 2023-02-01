SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $54.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. SEI Investments traded as high as $63.64 and last traded at $63.44, with a volume of 289685 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.43.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SEIC. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.
In other SEI Investments news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,833,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 20,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,585 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.52.
SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $456.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 24.93%.
SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.
