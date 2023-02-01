SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) were down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.36 and last traded at $10.41. Approximately 2,289 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 3,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on SEGXF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,150 ($14.20) to GBX 960 ($11.86) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SEGRO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Peel Hunt raised shares of SEGRO to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,260 ($15.56) to GBX 1,040 ($12.84) in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 985 ($12.16) to GBX 900 ($11.12) in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,035.00.

SEGRO Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18.

About SEGRO

SEGRO Plc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops modern warehouses and light industrial properties. The firm offers big box, third party logistics and transport companies, manufacturers, data center operators, and wholesalers. The company was founded by Percival Perry and Noel Mobbs in 1920 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

