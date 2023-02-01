Secret (SIE) Price Down 5.8% Over Last Week

Secret (SIE) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Secret token can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $16.58 million and $2,892.69 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Secret has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Secret Token Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00569933 USD and is down -5.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,506.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

