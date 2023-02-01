SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,789 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,202 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 37,795.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 718,870 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 51.3% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $731,509,000 after purchasing an additional 677,383 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 5,491.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 528,139 shares of the software company’s stock worth $193,331,000 after purchasing an additional 518,693 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $369.94. The company had a trading volume of 707,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,736. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $540.46. The firm has a market cap of $169.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $341.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.09.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $412.81.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

