SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,657 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $100,000. United Bank boosted its position in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mondelez International

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,394,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,554,873. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $68.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.88.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

