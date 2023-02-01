SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTL traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,703,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,294,870. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.69. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $40.90.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

