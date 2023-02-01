SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 218 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 238,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,454,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $625,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.12. The company had a trading volume of 969,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,377. The firm has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.07.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.77.

In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

