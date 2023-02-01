SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 219.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 196.9% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,513. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $138.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

