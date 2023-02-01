SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,810 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 84.2% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,794,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,319,198. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.77.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

